Possessing sharp weapon gets Matang teen sent to reform school till age 21

KUCHING (Nov 14): The Sessions Court here today ordered a 19-year-old to be sent to Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo for possessing a sharp weapon in a public space last August.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid made the decision on the young offender after examining his social report.

The youth from Matang will remain at the school until the age of 21, pursuant to Section 76 of the Child Act 2001.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and caning upon conviction.

Based on the charge, the youth committed the offence in front of a shop in Taman Malihah here around 7.30pm on Aug 27, 2022.

According to the facts of case, he was arrested by police to assist with the investigation of a case where a man was stabbed in the chest with a sharp weapon.

When an inspection was conducted on the young offender, police found him in possession of a sharp weapon made of metal, which had been modified to resemble a kerambit.

He was also found to have been in possession of the sharp weapon without any valid excuse or permission.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted the case while the youth was unrepresented by counsel.