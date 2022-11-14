Priscilla claims Ching Yong clueless on Sarawak’s true status

SIBU (Nov 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Lanang Priscilla Lau has claimed her opponent from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Wong Ching Yong has no clue on the meaning of equal partnership.

According to her, the constitutional amendment passed in Parliament at the end of last year restored Sarawak’s position as an equal partner to the peninsula.

“Sarawak is not an autonomous territory. We are a country,” she claimed during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan office today.

“With him (Ching Yong) talking about fighting for Sarawak to become the first autonomous territory in Malaysia goes to show that the GPS government has not looked into the amended Constitution.

“They do not know the meaning of equal partnership.”

According to Lau, this is why PSB is using ‘Restore Sarawak’ as its tagline for the parliamentary election.

She observed that this “is outside of GPS’ manifesto” and also claimed her rivals had come up with their respective personal manifesto instead of following their parties’.

“All of them come up with self-manifesto. You can ask (SUPP president Dato Sri) Dr Sim (Kui Hian) whether this (Ching Yong’s fight for Sarawak to become the first autonomous territory in Malaysia) is what they want for Sarawak,” she said.

The Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) leader, who is contesting this election on PSB’s ticket, said PBK had at the end of last year filed law suits against the governments of Malaysia, Sarawak, and the United Kingdom over the validity of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We have vowed to regain our (Sarawak’s) rights under MA63. We leave it to the Court to decide,” she said.

According to her, Ching Yong’s pledge to fight for Sarawak to become the first autonomous territory in the country was “a cheap way of enticing voters”.

“We have been talking about it for six years. And thank you for agreeing with it,” Lau added.

She is in a four-cornered fight for Lanang with Ching Yong, incumbent Alice Lau from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), and independent Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.