PSB’s Iana Akam refutes frog label, says PKR sacked her

KUCHING (Nov 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Puncak Borneo Iana Akam has slammed her critics, especially those from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who have labelled her a ‘frog’.

Iana admitted that she was previously a PKR member, but denied the narrative being spun of her PSB membership.

“Many people said I am also ‘frogging’, but let me tell truth. I did not jump from PKR.

“I was sacked and my membership was terminated by the party because I did not follow the will of the party,” she said in her campaign speech in Kampung Karu, Jalan Puncak Borneo here.

Iana clarified that during the power struggle within the party, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted to replace Baru Bian with Datuk Larry Sng as PKR Sarawak chairman.

She said the move caused dissatisfaction and unhappiness among seasoned members and leaders, who had strived for years to get PKR accepted in Sarawak.

“If Baru is replaced, what were we going to do? As our chairman and respected leader at that time, I together with many others stood firm behind Baru.

“We opposed Anwar’s decision and supported Baru because Anwar said we have the autonomy and we have the right to choose our leader.

“Anwar was not happy with us, which resulted in many of us being removed from the party,” she claimed.

Iana said after she was left party-less, PSB approached her.

“I said to myself, if this party really fights for the people of all races in Sarawak, there is nothing wrong to join them.

“Thus, today I am with PSB not as a ‘frog’ but after I was sacked by PKR,” she stressed.

Iana also slammed PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for labelling PSB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ‘siblings’.

According to her, PH was merely trying to mislead voters and Sarawakians to vote for the coalition, which is controlled by Peninsular Malaysians.

“PH or PKR, tell us where are your facts? Who says we are brothers to GPS? If it is true, why do I have to run here and there to campaign up to upper Bengoh to Kampung Nyigor, Kampung Sting, and Kampung Muk Ayung?

“Why do I have to trouble myself if truly we are ‘adik-beradik’ (siblings) with GPS to defeat the Malaya-based party?

“No, we want to defeat both PH and GPS. People can say whatever they like against me, but I will prove that I fight for Puncak Borneo, not for me but for all of you through PSB,” she added.