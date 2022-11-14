Retail trade to continue positive growth

KUCHING: Malaysia’s retail trade growth is forecast at 17.6 per cent for 2022, with consumer spending expected to continue to expand strongly from the improving domestic fundamentals.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said: “Malaysia’s consumer spending is expanding strongly as reflected in retail trade sales growth of 23.9 per cent y-o-y in 9MCY22. Looking at the macro outlook and improving fundamentals, we project retail trade growth to 17.6 per cent for this year.

“We believe the pent-up demand will continue until end of this year underpin by improving labour market, stable inflationary pressure and domestic economy reopenning.”

It further opined, “Even though OPR is on the upward trajectory, we believe it would have minimal effect on domestic spending.

“Current OPR at 2.75 per cent still below 2019’s level of 3.00 per cent. We believe Malaysia’s monetary policy is on normalisation process rather than tightening path, possibly to reach the 3.00 per cent by early of 2023.”

It noted that 12.2 per cent of distributive trade sales contributed by motor vehicle purchases in September 2022, two per cent point higher than the same month in previous year.

“Pre-pandemic levels for average motor vehicle sales share is 11.5 per cent.

“In general, Malaysia’s consumer spending remained solid as reflected in the positive month-on-month growth in retail trade sales.

“We opine the strong economic fundamentals especially declining jobless rate and stable inflation rate will continue to support Malaysia’s consumer spending in 2H22 and 2023,” MIDF Research said.

Meanwhile, it pointed out that Malaysia’s distributive trade sales growth continued on double-digit expansion rate for five-consecutive months, 23.9 per cent y-o-y in September 2022 and 32.7 per cent y-o-y in the third quarter of 2022, reaching a new peak point.

“The high growth rates were widely expected due to low-base effects as Malaysia faced another tight nationwide lockdown in July 2021 until September 2021.

“On 3Q22 performances, retail trade growth hit new high at 34 per cent y-o-y while wholesale and motor vehicles at 16.6 per cent y-o-y and 277.4 per cent y-o-y respectively.

“Robust domestic spending among others were driven by stable inflationary pressure, improving labour market and accommodative monetary as well as fiscal policies.

“Looking ahead, we opine the upbeat momentum of domestic demand to continue in 4Q22 and 2023 amid steady labour market, softening inflationary pressure and supportive economic policies,” the research team said.

In a separate report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) highlighted that the continuous tightening in the labour market, coupled with improving tourism sector may continue to support growth in the retail sector in the coming months.

“However, the increasing cost of living and elevated uncertainty around the economic outlook may prompt consumers to spend less, impeding sales activity,” it cautioned.

“Due to the record high 3Q22 distributive trade sales growth, private consumption growth may trend higher than our forecasted estimate of 9.7 per cent, supporting our 10.9 per cent GDP growth projection,” it added.