Sabah-Sarawak leadership discussing proposed extension of railway line to Lawas, says Henry

LAWAS (Nov 14): The governments of Sabah and Sarawak are now further negotiating the proposal to extend Sabah’s railway line here, said Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

The caretaker Deputy Minister of Transport confirmed this when speaking to reporters here yesterday.

During the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Long Tuma last week, Henry had said the Sabah State Railway Department, formerly North Borneo Railway, which is the only railway in East Malaysia, is keen to extend its network to Sarawak via Lawas.

The single line railway currently runs from Kota Kinabalu to Beaufort and Tenom.

Henry said Lawas folk should remember Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) rural development track record when heading to the polls on Saturday.

He said GPS could meet the aspirations of constituents with elected representatives at state and federal levels of government.

“It is proven that only the government could bring development to target areas, especially outside the town,” he said.

He stressed that being in the government meant funds and projects needed by constituents could be approved and carried out by GPS elected representatives.

According to him, voters must look at the big picture for progress, which would benefit the younger generation in Lawas.

He said young voters participating in the election for the first time should vote wisely for GPS for a brighter future.

“Our direction is pointed to the future. Do not be easily influenced by incitements,” he said.

Henry is seeking to be re-elected for a sixth term.

He is in a three-cornered fight with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Baru Bian and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Japar Suyut, who is contesting for Pakatan Harapan (PH).