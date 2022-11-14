Selampit Bridge project in process of approval by SPA, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Nov 14): The Selampit Bridge project is in the process of approval by the State Planning Authority (SPA) for the second time since the location of the project has been changed, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying the change was necessitated in order to optimise the amount allocated to the project and to maintain the structure of the village.

“The construction of the Selampit Bridge worth RM27.94 million also includes road access and a drainage system. The bridge length is 200 metres and 6.5 metres in width.

“The newest location of the Selampit Bridge will also be connected to the Kendaie-Selampit Road and will further benefit approximately 2,000 local residents consisting of the residents of Kampung Kendaie, Kampung Pasir Hilir, Kampung Bukit Batu, Kampung Selampit 1 and 2, as well as Kampung Bitokan 1 and 2,” he said following a recent working visit to Lundu.

Also present were Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and Lundu district officer Gustian Durani.

On the Kendaie-Selampit road project, he said the the road construction involving an allocation of RM72 million has been approved and will be implemented soon.

He explained the 12-kilometre long road project has been approved through the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

Meanwhile, Billy said the implementation of the two projects need to be accelerated because they will provide significant benefits to the local population.

“With Opar being a completely rural constituency, the implementation of these projects will be a catalyst for local socio-economic activities,” added Billy.