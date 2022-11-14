Selangau voters to be real winners if Edwin Banta wins on Nov 19, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 14): Selangau constituency voters will be the real winners if they cast their votes for Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Edwin Banta to win in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Edwin Banta is good hearted. Most importantly, he has envisioned his plans to move out Selangau from its current “lidah tanah” (less progressive) image of a constituency,” Uggah said at a meet-the-people session at Rh Sigan in Ulu Sungai Arip in Selangau last night.

He was there to drum up support for Edwin from especially the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tamin and Kakus members.

Uggah also said Edwin had promised that he would take care of all in the parliamentary constituency if he won, irrespective of their race, religion and political affiliation.

“He has his own business plans as well to organise impactful socio-economic activities aimed at generating income.

“He believes, for example, that Selangau has a future in commercial coffee production besides oil palm.

“He deserves everyone’s full support for his vision, his political belief, his commitment to serve,” said Uggah who is also GPS election director for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Uggah said that although Edwin is a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), he represents the GPS which a strong and very stable state coalition that is successful in uniting Sarawakians.

According to him, all GPS candidates for GE15 had been carefully checked and screened in the selection process.

“We want to have the best candidate, the winnable ones to represent us.”

He also reminded the people of their miseries for electing the wrong elected representative like what happened in the 2018 general election.

“You had been left alone in the past five years in the wilderness, devoid of development projects and plans and little engagement with him.

“Now is the most opportune time to change for the better. Do not repeat the mistake of voting for the opposition again,” he said.

Edwin who spoke earlier said he was very happy with the co-operation from PBB.

“The election is a very important process for everyone in Selangau. We had been left out in the lurch for five years. It is time to make amends.

“And as I have said many times, I am from PRS but I am a GPS candidate. My win will be GPS victory as I fully subscribe to GPS under Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg ‘s struggle for Sarawak and to protect its rights.” Edwin said.