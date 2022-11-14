Shafie’s claim not true, says Liew

TAWAU (Nov 14): Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for P190 Tawau, Datuk Christina Liew, refuted the claim made by former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal that Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not support the move to reclaim Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue due to the state.

The incumbent MP said the claim was baseless and not true, and merely served as propaganda during this campaign period leading to the Nov 19 polls.

According to Liew, in June this year, 12 Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives, including herself, took legal action at the Kota Kinabalu High Court to sue the Federal Government for not fulfilling Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement to revenue derived from the state.

Section 2(1) of Part IV of the Tenth Schedule states that Sabah is entitled to an annual grant amounting to “two-fifths” of the net revenue derived by the Federation of Malaysia from Sabah.

The 12 PH Sabah lawmakers involved in the suit are Liew (who is also Api-Api assemblywoman), Peto Galim (Inanam assemblyman), Ewon Benedict (Kadamaian assemblyman), Frankie Poon (Tanjung Papat assemblyman), Jannie Lasimbang (Kepayan assemblywoman), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang assemblyman), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas assemblyman), Awang Husaini (incumbent Putatan MP), Chan Foong Hin (incumbent Kota Kinabalu MP), Vivian Wong (incumbent Sandakan MP), Noorita Sual (incumbent Tenom MP) and Madius Tangau (incumbent Tuaran MP).

“We are seeking a declaration that the State’s 40 per cent revenue share formula, as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), is still applicable and enforceable. Our suit against Putrajaya is not merely a publicity stunt as claimed by the former CM.

“Responsible leaders should not fabricate stories to mislead the electorate. Warisan should not blame PH for its (Warisan’s) inability to pursue Sabah’s rights successfully,” Liew said in a statement on Monday.

She was commenting on Shafie’s claim that Sabah PH leaders in the then Warisan-led State Government did not support him when he tried to pressure the Federal Government to fulfil their financial obligations.

The Federal Government’s review of the 40 per cent grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution was between the Federal Finance Ministry and the Sabah State Government on February 14 this year.

And in March this year, then Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz revealed that the 40 per cent formula was no longer applicable as the Federal Government could not afford it. Thus, the government announced an increase of its annual grant to Sabah from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million for this year.

“Sabah PH in our joint statement in June this year had pointed out that the revelation was a breach of MA63,” Liew added.