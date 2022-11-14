Shun Kiat top singles, Shun Huat-Owen win doubles

KUCHING (Nov 14): Sukma XX mixed doubles bronze medalist Owen Ting Shih Wee added another feather to his cap when he partnered fellow Sukma player Goh Shun Huat to lift the men’s doubles title at the second leg of the Sarawak Closed Badminton Championship that ended at newly upgraded Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) Hall along Jalan Lapangan Terbang last Sunday.

But the tournament’s top seeds from Kuching needed three sets to overcome the Miri pair of Chen Khai Hoong and Kam Sing Siong 21-17, 18-21 and 21-13 in the final.

Joint third were Barrie Chong Kwang Wei-Nik Azizi Murat and Ashley Chua Kai Quan-Jordan Lee Chen Yuen.

In the men’s singles, Shun Kiat lived up to his status as the top seed after outplaying his younger brother Shun Huat, who was the second seed, in straight sets of 21-10, 21-10 in the final.

Finishing joint third were Eric Choo Chung Li and Danny Lee Sheng Yee.

The veteran men’s doubles title went to Chou Yeng Khai and Kho Mui Seng who beat another Kuching pair of John Hii Pee Lung and Wong Teck Hieng 22-20, 21-15. Joint third placings were shared by Adli Ali Akebar-Lee Soon Tiong and Fleming Michael-Kamil Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Sukma player Kourtney Kho Ker Yin from Kuching, seeded 3/4th, upset top seed Chin Huey Xing also of Kuching 21-14, 21-10 to snatch the women’s singles crown. In joint third placings were Megan Tan Zhi Yi and Janice Tchin Yao Xuan.

Ranking order was restored in the women’s doubles when the top seeded pair of Adrienne Chan Yi Ning of Kuching and Kam Wei Li of Miri who beat second seeded and another Kuching-Miri combination Ho Sing Yen-Kashley Kho Tze Yin 21-18, 21-14 the final.

Kourtney Kho-Kristy Tay Yong and Audrey Vanessa Chee Wen Tai-Sim Jia Min were joint third.

Another upset was created in the mixed doubles by 5/8th seeds Jonathan Kho Kai and Kristy Tay who upstaged top seeds Kam Sing Seng and Kam Wei Lee 23-25, 21-17, 21-18.

Chen Khai Hoong-Adrienne Chan and Owen Ting-Kashley Kho finished joint third.

More than 200 players from all over Sarawak took part in the championships organised by SBA from Nov 11 to 13.