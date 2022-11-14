Soon Koh accuses DAP of merely stirring up emotions to fish for votes

SIBU (Nov 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has accused the Democratic Action Party (DAP) of always using the tactic of “stirring up people’s emotions” to fish for votes.

The PSB candidate for Sibu called on voters to exercise political wisdom in order to discern parties that can truly fight for Sarawak’s interests.

“DAP is always using issues to arouse people’s emotions so that people would vote for them. They are very good at speaking. This is a way to mislead the people but I hope people of Sibu will have the political wisdom to discern or differentiate who can really bring good to Sarawak.

“DAP heavyweights such as Anthony Loke and Nga Kor Ming from Semenanjung (the peninsula) are coming in to speak for DAP candidates in Sibu. Why must their Semenanjung leaders come in to speak on their behalf?” he questioned during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan office today.

He suggested that this was the case because local DAP candidates have no say in the party’s national policies.

“And this is why (Sibu incumbent) Oscar Ling and (Lanang incumbent) Alice Lau came up with their own manifestoes. Meaning they don’t have confidence in their mother body,” he said.

According to Wong, although the DAP had been in Sarawak since 1978, the peninsula-based party had not looked after the state well.

“History has proven that for the past half century they never cared what is good or bad for Sarawak. We are local-based; we will speak without fear or favour,” he said.

He added DAP only served to split the Chinese votes, and that Sarawak ought to be ruled by Sarawakians.

He noted that Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would also be here later today to campaign for the two GPS candidates.

“I know what he (Abang Johari) is going to announce. GPS’ development policies are not for the maximum benefit of the people,” Wong claimed.

According to him, the people wish for a better life and this is what the government should be fighting for.

“We need better job opportunities, higher income, affordable housing and enhanced healthcare, all of which are fundamental requirements and basic needs that the government should be providing for the people,” he said and questioned why the GPS government was emphasising mega projects.

Wong is in a three-cornered fight with DAP’s Ling and GPS’ Clarence Ting for the Sibu parliamentary seat.

For the Lanang parliamentary seat there is a four-cornered fight with DAP’s Lau locking horns with PSB’s Priscilla Lau, GPS’ Wong Ching Yong, and independent Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.