Two truck drivers killed in Telupid collision

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Two truck drivers died after they rammed their vehicles into each another along Jalan Telupid, Kampung Bauto Telupid on Monday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 10.25am.

Both male victims were taken out from the vehicles by members of the public and confirmed dead by medics.

Their bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, at Jalan Labuk Mile 19, Sandakan, a 50-year-old man perished after his Toyota Hilux pick-up crashed with a 10-tonne lorry.

Lai Ming Yeoh was trapped in his vehicle and was extracted by firemen. He was confirmed dead by medics.

And in Menggatal, the department received a distress call about 9.40am that a vehicle caught fire at Universiti Apartment 2.

No victim was involved in the incident and that vehicle, a Mitsubishi model, suffered 20 percent burns.

The fire was put out by members of the public with fire extinguishers before the arrival of firemen.