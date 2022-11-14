Uncle of Jo-Anna backing Joniston in contest for Tuaran

TUARAN (Nov 14): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is continuing its drive to win over Kadazandusun voters for the Tuaran parliamentary seat with the backing of former Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Louis Rampas.

Louis is the uncle of Jo-Anna Henley Rampas, a candidate for the seat on Parti Warisan ticket.

Despite his familial connections to Jo-Anna, he is actively supporting Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who is also Kiulu assemblyman, throughout the election.

He was a regular sight in GRS ceramah’s especially in Kiulu, where the Kadazandusun population is particularly high.

Since the beginning of campaign, Louis has been making the rounds to rural communities to promote Joniston’s candidacy as the next Tuaran member of parliament.

While campaigning in Simpangan Nabalu, Louis touched on Joniston’s leadership qualities and abilities and how he has fared since he was elected as Kiulu assemblyman in 2013.

He emphasised the positive changes brought to Kiulu by Joniston, specifically the growth of rural tourism that has helped locals better their standard of living and learn new skills even in the present day.

Among the other achievements made possible by Joniston’s efforts as Kiulu assemblyman were improvements to road connectivity, water supply, and the development of the Hardcore Poor Housing Program (PPRT).

Given Joniston’s position in the GRS-BN state government, Louis was optimistic that he would be a vocal member of parliament who could effect change not only in Kiulu but also in Tuaran and the state as a whole.

In the coming 15th General Election, Joniston will face off against incumbent Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Pakatan Harapan); Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas (Warisan); Muminin Kalingkong @Norbinsha (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air); Bobby Lewat (independent), and Datuk Noortaip Suhaili (independent).