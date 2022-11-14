Up to registered army postal voters to vote early, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Nov 14): Outgoing Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jafaar yesterday said it was up to registered postal voters in the Armed Forces to cast their ballots early as long as the ballot papers reach the Election Commission’s (EC) returning officers in time before 5pm on Saturday (Nov 19).

In a statement, he said the postal ballot papers for individuals and Armed Forces personnel were issued last Monday (Nov 7) as part of the normal electoral process.

“It is up to the individual who is registered and receives a postal ballot.

“What is important, the postal ballot papers must reach the relevant managing office before 5pm on the voting day, 19 November 2022.

“Therefore, no issues arise because this is a normal process in all elections, whether by-elections or general elections,” he said in responding to claims made by Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the military personnel and postal voters in Bera had already cast their votes for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Anwar also alleged that those involved were paid RM300 each.

Wan Junaidi also pointed out that candidates’ agents had been informed about the date of issuing the postal ballots.

“This statement refers to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that there are military personnel, especially in the Bera Parliamentary constituency, who have already voted for the GE15.

“As informed by the Defence Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, the process of casting votes for military personnel registered as postal voters has started on 7 November 2022.

“In fact, the candidates’ agents have been informed by each Electoral Officer about the date of issuing the postal ballots,” he added.

On Sunday, Affendi had stated that Nov 15 is the early voting day for Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and their spouses as mentioned in the Election Regulations.

The EC has since called on those with information on alleged vote buying to come forward.