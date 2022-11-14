Zahid to be PM? Mere ‘fairy tale’, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING (Nov 14): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has quashed talk of Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi becoming prime minister if the coalition wins in the 15th general election, labeling the claim by the opposition as ‘fairy tales’.

The caretaker prime minister said in an interview with news portal FMT that opposition leaders were bankrupt of issues to rattle BN and reckoned that “maybe they’re afraid that I’m still (BN’s) prime minister candidate”.

“That’s why they’re trying to confuse (voters). They definitely want BN and Umno leaders to be divided.

“But BN’s decision to nominate me as prospective prime minister was made by the Umno Supreme Council, the political bureau, and the annual general assembly. In fact, it was welcomed by the (BN) component parties.

“The entire BN leadership, including our chairman Dato Seri Zahid Hamidi, (deputy chairman) Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan), and the others, have clearly stated that I am (BN’s) one and only prime minister candidate,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also an Umno vice president.

Ismail Sabri, who has been dubbed the ‘BN poster boy PM candidate’, said opposition leaders had in their campaign tried to create doubt among voters as to the ability of BN to return stability to the country.

He pointed out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) had proven that they were incapable of forming a stable government but BN was resolute about its goals, adding: “Our manifesto does not only touch on the economy, but also on institutional transformation.”

Last Thursday, Zahid reiterated at an event in Melaka that Ismail Sabri will remain the prime minister if the coalition wins the mandate to form the next government.

The Umno chief asserted that Umno and BN was committed to it. Hitting out at attempts to instigate a quarrel, he said there were no problems between them.

PH leaders have been aggressively pushing the claim that ‘a vote for BN is a vote for Zahid as PM’ on the campaign trail, while PN has cast aspersions about Ismail Sabri’s position as PM as Zahid was supposedly pulling the strings.

Ismail Sabri was appointed prime minister in August 2021 and before the dissolution of parliament, led a government with the backing of BN, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and several other parties.

The four-term Bera MP is seeking re-election on Saturday in a three-cornered fight involving PH’s Abas Awang and PN’s Asmawi Harun.

