29 areas in Miri Division hit by flood after continuous rain since Oct 31

LIMBANG (Nov 15): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has identified 29 areas comprising 13 settlements and 16 schools in the Miri Division to have been hit by floods this afternoon following continuous rain since Oct 31.

MDDMC secretariat Mirwan Shah Masri of the Civil Defence Force (APM) said 3,851 residents have been affected by the disaster.

In the Beluru district, areas affected are Rh Magdeline Jepon Mulong Tinjar Baram, Rh Atam Long Tisam B Tinjar, Rh John Mato Long Tuyut, Rh Manggi Long Tisam A, Long Jegan Tinjar, Long Teru Tinjar, Rh Joseph Long Ajoi Tinjar, Long Sepiling Tinjar, Rh Jarau Jayrome Long Tabing Tinjar, Rh Duri Nanga Lait Tinjar, Rh James Luhi Nanga Ujau, Rh Aji Nawek Sungai Tuyut Tinjar, Long Teru Health Clinic, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Loyang and SK Long Teru.

Mirwan said the other areas affected by the floods are located in Telang Usan and Subis districts.

In Telang Usan, Long Bemang and SK Long Bemang were reported to experience flooding since Nov 8.

In Subis, prolonged heavy rain since Oct 31 had caused the other 12 schools, namely SK Kampung Tegageng, SK Rumah Mentali, SK Kampung Iran, SK Rumah Tangap, SK Rumah Tinggi, SJKC Chin Nam, SK Rumah Goyang, SK Sungai Saeh, SK Rumah Undi, SK Beliau Ahad, SK Ulu Satap and SK Kampung Bulau to be inundated by flood on Tuesday.

“The flood level at the affected areas is reported to be about between one foot (0.3 metres) and five feet (1.5 metres) high.

“All schools were operating as usual while some areas were inaccessible,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no evacuation has been carried out and no temporary evacuation centre were activated.