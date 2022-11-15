30-year-old soldier found dead in jungle near Samarindah

KUCHING (Nov 15): A 30-year-old soldier was found dead in a jungle area near Samarindah, Kota Samarahan around 12 noon today.

A member of the public came across the body and called the police as well as medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for assistance.

According to a witness, it took about an hour for the authorities to locate the body in the jungle.

The soldier’s body was later handed over to the police for transportation to SGH’s Forensics Department for a post-mortem.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME