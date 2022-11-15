Tuesday, November 15
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»30-year-old soldier found dead in jungle near Samarindah
GE15

30-year-old soldier found dead in jungle near Samarindah

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime

Photo shows the police crest. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Nov 15): A 30-year-old soldier was found dead in a jungle area near Samarindah, Kota Samarahan around 12 noon today.

A member of the public came across the body and called the police as well as medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for assistance.

According to a witness, it took about an hour for the authorities to locate the body in the jungle.

The soldier’s body was later handed over to the police for transportation to SGH’s Forensics Department for a post-mortem.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts