Abg Jo greenlights RM50mln to widen Oya Road, swimming pool for Sibu Jaya

SIBU (Nov 15): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM50 million for a project to widen Oya Road here.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman also approved a proposal to construct a swimming pool in Sibu Jaya.

“Phase 2 of the Oya Road project in Sibu Division, about 1.2km long at a cost of RM50 million, has been approved. Next year, we will have an additional budget for that.

“For Sibu Jaya, children there want to learn swimming. So, they want us to build a swimming pool there. Well, it’s doable,” he said during a meet-the-people session in Ulu Sungai Merah here last night.

Abang Johari said this in response to requests put forward by GPS candidates for Sibu Clarence Ting and Lanang Wong Ching Yong.

Earlier, Ting requested the state government help with the Oya Road Phase 2 project, which is half completed, while Wong had asked the state government to consider building a swimming pool in Sibu Jaya for the benefit of locals there.

Abang Johari said the two GPS candidates, if elected on Nov 19, will join hands to bring about transformation in Sibu.

“I will try to find money and let’s build a new Sibu together,” he said, adding that he is a man of his word and will keep his promises.

“When GPS plans, we plan properly. We have a bright future because we have the resources.”