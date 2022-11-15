BN’s priority is to win GE15, not on possible merger partners to form new govt, says Ismail Sabri

SUNGAI SIPUT (Nov 15): The Barisan Nasional’s (BN) priority right now is to win the 15th General Election and not on possible merger partners or even the political alignment to form the new government, caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said any merger or collaboration to be forged with other parties must be decided by the party and not by a certain individual.

“We cannot say we will merge (with other parties). We don’t know yet. That’s a decision to be made by the party (BN).

“But, we have to win (the GE) first and get the mandate to form the government. To merge or not, will be considered later. One thing is for sure, like I said yesterday, the government will be formed with parties (Friends of BN) from Sabah and Sarawak. We cannot be separated,” he said after attending a meet-and-greet session with Felda Lasah residents here today.

Ismail Sabri said this in response to the report that PAS did not refute the possibility that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will form the new government with BN if they were unable to do so on their own after the GE15.

Ismail Sabri said that numerous assumptions had been made regarding the alignments and collaboration with BN, but nothing was finalised.

“Sabah, Sarawak are still part of the federal government. The speculations about BN having a new alignment with Pakatan Harapan (PH), with PN…that’s all (to be decided) after the election. Let’s cross the bridge first and decide when we get there.

“After all, we cannot make the decision alone, we may have to call a special team to make such a big decision,” he said. – Bernama