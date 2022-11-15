Christmas Wanderlust returns at tHe Spring

KUCHING (Nov 15): tHe Spring’s much-awaited Christmas tree is back with the grandest, brightest, and most Instagrammable German-inspired Christmas theme.

From Nov 11 to Dec 25, tHe Spring’s shoppers can indulge in exploring the mall for a wonderful Christmas shopping experience – from its iconic outdoor Christmas tree at the Premier Car Park to the gigantic Weihnachtspyramide or Christmas Pyramids and to the vibrant German-inspired Christmas Market.

Themed ‘Christmas Wanderlust’, shoppers need not go further for the Christmas feel as the mall brings German-inspired Christmas market filled with German-style wooden chalets to Kuching.

Here, one can find anything from artisan chocolate brands to gorgeous blooms, and from fine jewellery to children’s educational toys, among others.

Having had Maxis as its partner for this year’s Christmas Wanderlust campaign, the mall is abuzz with fun-filled Christmas experience which includes festive earring-making and Christmas wreath making workshops; Christmas choirs; dance performances and Christmas Wanderlust Kids Party.

Shoppers can sign up for their little ones to participate in any of these workshops and kids party at the Customer Service Counter or through online registration at tHe Spring’s website.

One of its highlights is the ‘Meet Santa Claus’ – where shoppers can have their Instagrammable photos taken with Santa.

With accumulated purchase of RM200 or a minimum RM20 for each purchase using Boost e-Wallet app from Nov 15 to Dec 4, shoppers are eligible to book their meet-Santa Claus-session cum photo taking between Dec 9-11 via tHe Spring’s web app.

For online shoppers, they will also be in for a treat as the mall’s online shopping platform www.thespring.online will be dishing out the best Christmas deals and steals.

From Dec 13 to Christmas Eve (Dec 24), shoppers are encouraged to keep an eye out for the festive giveaways that will be announced across the social media platforms.

Meanwhile, for a total purchase of RM350 in a single receipt or with combined receipts of minimum RM20, shoppers are eligible for Shopping Miles points via tHe Spring’s Web App to redeem Christmas wrapping papers paired with Maxis RM15 cash voucher, Vala x tHe Spring travel candle and tHe Spring’s Christmas Wanderlust travel kit.

As Christmas would be incomplete without a little act of giving, tHe Spring has collaborated with Hope Place Kuching with ‘Pocketful of Hope’ for shoppers to make a difference in the lives of the urban poor households.

To kick off the Christmas spirit, a tree lighting session with fireworks display and choir performance was held Monday night by Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

Also present were PE Holdings Group of Companies group managing director James Ling; deputy managing director Ronald Ling and tHe Spring Management Services executive director Datin Christine Ling.

For more information and details on tHe Spring’s ‘Christmas Wanderlust’ events and activities, contact the Customer Service at 082-238111 or visit www.thespring.com.my/kchevents.