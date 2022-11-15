Clarence Ting: Nothing but unresolved problems with Sibu in opposition hands

SIBU (Nov 15): Sibu has had nothing but a long list of unresolved issues over the years because the constituency has been in opposition hands, said Clarence Ting.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sibu listed several unresolved issues that need to be addressed.

“Our Oya Road is half done (halfway upgraded). (Traffic woes in) Wong King Huo and (SMK) Sacred Heart areas are getting worse.

“I will seek funding to solve it, just like I have done for the Igan area. There are so many roads that need to be upgraded.

“If I’m elected, I will go to Parliament to speak up for you (Sibu folk) and this is what my role is. I know what my challenge is,” he said during a meet-the-people session in Ulu Sungai Merah here last night.

According to Ting, the Sibu parliamentary seat has been in opposition hands for way too long.

“Enough is enough. All I hear are problems. I have gone to the longhouse and I thought our Adun (assemblyman) and MP should have resolved them (problems).

“(Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri) Wong Soon Koh is now in the opposition and the rural folk suffer when their area is held by the opposition,” he said.

Ting said if he is elected, he would fight for Sibu folk and bid for development funds.

According to him, during the campaign period he has developed an even better understanding of the problems faced by the people.

“In 2019, when I accepted the chairmanship of SMC (Sibu Municipal Council), I said I would be the chairman for all races and faiths and I will do the same if I’m elected the Sibu MP.

“So come Nov 19, give me a chance and vote for me. My number is two,” he added.

Ting is locking horns with incumbent Oscar Ling from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Wong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, in a three-way fight for Sibu.