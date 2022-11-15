Covid-19 cases back to over 200 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): The number of Covid-19 daily cases in Sabah again exceeded 200 with 212 new infections on Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this is an increase of 79 cases compared to the previous day.

“The much higher daily figure is due to an increase in the positivity rate from 10.51 yesterday to 11.18 per cent today as well as a larger number of test samples of 1,897.

“Four districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 89 infections, Tuaran 28, Papar 17 and Lahad Datu 13,” he said.

From the 212 cases, Masidi said 206 patients are under Categories 1 and 2, as well as three cases each in Categories 3 and 4.

He also said Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Pitas, Telupid and Tenom reported zero case in the past 24 hours.