Don’t let corrupt leaders return to power, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 15): Malaysia’s journey to reform must continue by electing an accountable and transparent federal government, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin candidate Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the parliamentary election on Nov 19 would determine the future direction of the country and eradicate the plague of corruption in government administration.

“We should not turn the tide of reforms that were started in the 2018 general election and corrupt leaders must not be allowed to return to power after this upcoming election,” said the DAP Sarawak chairman while campaigning at Kuching City Mall commercial centre last night.

The Stampin incumbent pointed out elected politicians will no longer be able to switch parties as the Anti-Party Hopping law has already been passed and implemented.

He took a swipe at Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for not naming its preferred prime minister candidate.

Chong also urged voters to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a chance to be the country’s prime minister.

He is in a three-cornered fight for the Stampin constituency against GPS’ Lo Khere Chiang and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Lu Cheng Hing.

Separately, DAP national leader Tony Pua said financial prudence had always been a top priority for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“If we can create a miracle and rewrite history back in 2018, I believe the victory will belong to PH and DAP again in this coming general election on Nov 19, if everyone is united to support us and Anwar will be our next prime minister,” said Pua.

Also speaking at the event were Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong, and Chong’s father Chong Siew Chang.