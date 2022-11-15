‘Don’t repeat Selangau’s mistakes’, Tamin rep cautions while stumping for Lawas incumbent

LAWAS (Nov 15): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira on Tuesday warned Lawas voters to avoid the losses suffered by Selangau folk and not vote for its incumbent Baru Bian, who has moved to contest Lawas this 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the Selangau electorate feel ‘cheated and short-changed’ after Baru failed to serve them according to their expectations and is now contesting in Lawas.

“There is much to lose and little to gain for Lawas voters if they elect the Selangau incumbent who ‘ran away’ to contest in Lawas after failing to fully serve his constituents in the last term.

“So, here I am in Lawas to ‘tagih’ (demand payment) for all the promises not kept in Selangau, his constituency, which he did not return to visit even once after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed,” Christopher told the crowd at the campaign for Dato Henry Sum Agong in Kampung Gaya Lama here today, where he also stumped for the Lawas incumbent.

Christopher said Baru, who was Works Minister during PH’s tenure as federal government, also did not look after village infrastructures such as roads in Selangau and had told them he only looked after federal roads and not village road projects they requested.

He added he was forced to bear the burden single-handedly to serve voters as Tamin assemblyman when Baru did not step in looking their needs.

Christopher said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would end up in the federal government again after GE15 and the opposition would not be able to deliver the goods to constituents or allow them to benefit from Minor Rural Project, Rural Transformation Programme and other grants.

“It is about RM9 million per year, or nearly RM45 million over five years, of grants lost if you vote for the opposition,” he said.