Dr Jerip proposes state govt appoint eight new community leaders for Siburan district

KUCHING (Nov 15): Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil has proposed the state government appoint eight new community leaders for Siburan.

He said the positions should include one Bidayuh and one Chinese Pemanca; five Bidayuh, Malay and Chinese Penghulus; along with one Malay Temenggong for Serian division, in view of Siburan’s elevation to district status.

“I also propose the state government consider allocating a site in the district to accommodate various government agencies. Also, Siburan requires new civil servants quarters along with more houses of worship such as temples, mosques and churches,” Dr Jerip said in his speech during the opening ceremony of the SJK Chung Hua Siburan Sports Complex today.

The ceremony was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Dr Jerip also expressed his hopes that Abang Johari would consider granting a sum of RM5.5 million to upgrade the Siburan Hall.

“All the proposals I have mentioned are significant in boosting the administration and development in Siburan in line with its new elevation from sub-district to district status,” said the Mambong assemblyman.

Dr Jerip also updated Abang Johari on the district’s latest developments, such as the Siburan health clinic project, which commenced on June 13, 2019, has reached 88 per cent completion and is expected to be fully completed on Dec 19 this year.

“Another one of the developments here is the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Authority, where (Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn is its chairman.

“The Jalan Sentah road project was fully completed in July, along with other Rural Transformation Projects,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari handed over 30 MediaPad tablets, donated by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority, to deserving students from SJK Chung Hua Siburan.

Also present were Sagah and Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.