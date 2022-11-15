EC: Mobile phones banned in voting streams, must be surrendered to presiding officer

KUCHING (Nov 15): The use of mobile phones in voting streams is strictly prohibited, said the Election Commission (EC).

In a statement, the EC said reminders, notices, or posters regarding the ban on mobile phones will be placed both outside and inside polling stations.

The EC pointed out voters must surrender their mobile phones to the presiding officer as they collect their ballot papers to vote.

After dropping their ballot papers, voters will need to return to the presiding officer’s desk to collect their phones before leaving the voting stream.

The EC said the new voting procedure can be referred to on its ‘10 voting steps guideline’, which explains the voting process in full.

Further details will be uploaded on the EC’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

In addition, the EC said it is the responsibility of any person who is allowed to be present in any matter related to the election to maintain confidentiality of voting information in the election as stipulated under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“With regard to that, the EC calls on all voters to comply with the voting procedures that have been set when they are at the voting stream later,” added the statement.