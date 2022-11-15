Five held for rioting on nomination day in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Five people have been detained by police for allegedly involved in rioting during the 15th General Election in Sabah.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the five were held to assist investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting outside Dewan DSP Antanom in Tenom on nomination day on Nov 5. They were released on police bail.

“We are in the process of completing the investigation papers and will refer it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said when met after casting his vote for GE15 at the State Police Headquarters Officer’s Mess in Kepayan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Idris said police have approved 3,476 election campaign permits throughout the state for GE15 between Nov 5 to Nov 14.

He also said that 85 police reports have been lodged since the GE15 campaign began with 15 investigation papers opened and currently under investigation.