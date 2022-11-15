GE15: Early voters start to fulfil responsibility

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The early voting process for the 15th general election (GE15) and the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah officially started at 8 am today, involving 224,828 early voters.

Of that number, 117,473 people are military personnel and their spouses, while another 107,355 are members of the police force and their spouses.

A total of 578 early voting centres, involving 970 channels, were opened nationwide, including at the state police contingent headquarters, district police headquarters and army camps.

Based on the Federal Government gazette dated Oct 31, 2022, that was uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website, the early voting centres will be closed in stages from noon until 5 pm.

The EC, in a statement yesterday advised voters to check their voting information at the link https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03-88927018 / 03-88880040 or through the MySPR Semak application.

The EC also advised early voters who are positive for Covid-19 to contact the district health officers for assistance to facilitate them in discharging their responsibility.

The early voting process will be witnessed by the agents of the contesting candidates, and will also be broadcast live through the EC’s Facebook at some selected early voting centers.

The ballot papers of the early voters will not be counted today, but on polling day on Nov 19, and pending that day, the ballot boxes will be kept in the police station lockers for safekeeping.

GE15 will see candidates vying for 222 parliamentary seats and 117 state seats in Pahang, Perlis and Perak, as well as for the Bugaya state seat in Sabah.

The Bugaya by-election is held simultaneously with GE15 after being postponed due to the proclamation of emergency to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The EC has set 14 days as the campaign period for GE15, from nomination day on Nov 5 until 11.59 pm on Nov 18. – Bernama