GE15 early voting for cops in Sarawak involves over 8,000 personnel

KUCHING (Nov 15): The early voting for the 15th general election (GE15) involved 8,050 members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in Sarawak today.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the number included senior officers and men along with their spouses, as well as General Operations Force (GOF) personnel, who cast their ballots at 55 early voting centres across the state.

Mohd Azman was among the first senior officers to arrive at the polling station in the Officers Mess of the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters (IPK) at Jalan Badruddin here, at 8.30am.

Among those with him were his deputy Datuk Mancha Ata, Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Lucas Aket, SAC Wong Ing Fung, IPK Sarawak Management Department head SAC Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon, and Sarawak police media spokesman for GE15, Supt Douglas Nyeging.

When met after casting his ballot, Mohd Azman said the early voting centre at IPK Sarawak involved 830 personnel and their spouses.

On postal voting, he said it involved 1,821 personnel in Sarawak.

“The total number of PDRM personnel on duty today is 3,471 personnel – 34.77 per cent of PDRMS Sarawak’s strength.

“Those on duty are tasked with monitoring the election process at all the early voting centres and voting channels throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Petra Jaya, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, arrived at the IPK Sarawak at 8.15am to see the early voting taking place.

Malaysians will go to the general polls this Saturday, Nov 19.