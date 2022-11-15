GE15: Early voting for police, GOF personnel in Limbang smooth sailing

LIMBANG (Nov 15): The early voting process for the 15th general election for the police and 12th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) personnel and their spouses here is running smoothly.

Many turned up at the early voting centres at the GOF canteen and Limbang police headquarters as early as 7.30am to cast their ballots although the official process only started at 8am.

They were seen observing Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as observing physical distancing and wearing face masks.

Three polling streams have been set up here for 260 registered early voters under the Limbang parliamentary constituency to cast their ballots until 5pm.

Two of them are situated at the Limbang police headquarters to cater for 200 personnel, while the other polling stream is located at GOF canteen to cater for 60 personnel.

The Limbang parliamentary constituency will see a straight fight between the seat incumbent Datuk Hasbi Habibollah of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Racha Balang.