GE15: EC issues 365,686 postal ballot papers

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The Election Commission (EC) has issued 365,686 postal ballot papers to eligible postal voters for the 15th general election GE15) and the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the issuance of the postal ballot papers was carried out by EC workers at all the 222 parliamentary constituencies and 117 state constituencies since November 7 as provided under the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003.

He said the postal ballot papers that were issued comprised 299,097 Borang 1A postal ballot papers to election workers, EC members and officers, police and army personnel, as well as media practitioners.

The remaining 48,109 are Form 1B postal ballot papers for Malaysians residing abroad and another 15,739 Borang 1C postal ballot papers to agencies and organisations, while 2,741 are for absentee voters.

“The process of issuing the postal ballot papers is carried out in the presence of postal ballot agents from all the contesting candidates,” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper, fill in the Identity Declaration form (Form 2) completely and correctly and immediately return them to the Returning Officer concerned before 5pm this Saturday which is the polling day.

Voters are also reminded to always keep their votes confidential by not taking photos of the postal ballot papers and spreading them on social media sites. – Bernama