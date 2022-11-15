GE15: GPS assemblymen condemn racial politics to fish for votes

KUCHING (Nov 15): Three Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen have condemned continuous efforts by a candidate in the Betong parliamentary constituency who is allegedly using racial politics in his attempt to fish for votes among the Malay voters here.

Mohd Razi Sitam (Saribas), Datuk Ibrahim Baki (Satok) and Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (Tupong) joined GPS candidate for Betong Dr Richard Rapu on his second and final campaigning rounds at Kampung Belingan and Kampung Sebemban in Spaoh here today, speaking against the dangers of racial politics in a multiracial multi-religious society like Sarawak.

“We have multiracial leaders in GPS and they have not only complimented but augmented each other’s efforts in nation building process perfectly. For Sarawak to continue developing, our unity, harmony and stability are the crucial prerequisites,” said Ibrahim.

He added that exploiting racial issues was like playing with fire, when it gets out of control, it can be very disastrous.

“We need to treasure and nurture the strong racial and religious ties that we have enjoyed all this while.This is a privilege, unique to us in the country. Let us not be influenced by obnoxious political style brought in from outside the state,” he said.

Ibrahim also pointed out that inter-racial marriages were now the norm in the state too.

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin in his speech said there were about 30 different ethnic groups in Sarawak that have all been living together in perfect harmony and unity.

“But I am sad to note that there is a move to use racial issues in fishing for votes in Betong. This is not only irresponsible but very dangerous too, as it can impact the people negatively.

“Let us all nip this in the bud. The GPS will fight to the end any effort to wreck Sarawak racial and religious harmony and unity,” he said.

The trio also said although Betong parliamentary constituency consists of Layar, Bukit Saban and Saribas which has been a traditional fortress for the government, they were not leaving anything to chance.

“As our Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had said he wanted as many GPS representatives in the parliament, we want to make sure this happens,” Ibrahim said.

On Dr Richard’s candidacy, they agreed that he is the best man for the job given his experience as a political secretary at both federal level (May 2008 to May 2016) and at state level (from 2016 onwards), his qualification as a trained veterinarian, and as a businessman.

There are a total of 200 longhouses and 24 Malay villages aside from a few Chinese households in the Betong parliamentary constituency.

Dr Richard will be facing PH’s Patrick Kamis and independent candidate Hasbie Satar in the 15th General Election (GE15) on polling day this Saturday.