GE15: MCA, MIC’s loyalty reflected in Keluarga Malaysia’s concept of togetherness, says Ismail Sabri

SUNGAI SIPUT (Nov 15): The allocation of seats to MIC and MCA in the 15th general election (GE15) reflects the Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) concept of togetherness in Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

These parties have also stood by BN in good times and bad, Ismail Sabri, who is an Umno vice-president, said.

It is this Keluarga Malaysia spirit within the coalition why BN should be the people’s choice come polling day on Nov 19, the prime minister added.

“In good and bad times, MCA and MIC are with us (BN). Times when Umno members themselves hopped like frogs to other parties, they remained loyal. This Keluarga Malaysia spirit is in BN.

“This is the time to show appreciation for MCA and MIC’s sacrifices. Whether they contest or not, they need Umno’s support, and vice-versa,” he said at a gathering with the Felda Lasah community here.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is BN’s Kota Tampan state seat candidate and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran, who is contesting the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat.

In his speech, Ismail Sabri appealed to voters to recognise that BN was a government that puts the people’s interests first.

“We had a change of government, so you can make comparisons. If the people had been cheated before, make sure you don’t get bitten by a snake in the same pit, once is surely enough,” he said. – Bernama