GE15: Sarawak police receive seven election offences reports yesterday

KUCHING (Nov 15): Sarawak police have received seven reports and opened two investigation papers on Nov 14 for alleged election offences throughout the state.

Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th General Election (GE15), Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, said police have also arrested a man yesterday (Nov 14) under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

“The suspect was arrested for allegedly vandalising flags and banners which belonged to a political party in Kuching on Nov 13,” said Douglas in a statement today.

He added that yesterday (Nov 14), a police report was received from a political party’s representative in Bandar Kuching, who said that their campaign billboard along Jalan Ban Hock has been smeared with black paint.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

A police report was also lodged on the discovery of the paint that was used to vandalise the billboard.

In another case, a police report was received from representatives of a political party who discovered that their party’s flags, which were erected along Jalan Utama Kampung Bako, had been vandalised and dismantled by unknown individuals.

Separately, a police report was also lodged by a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) member at 8.45pm last night after discovering that his party’s poster at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu has been dismantled by unknown individuals.

“The report claimed that the act was to sabotage the party,” said Douglas.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

A police report was also received from a political party in Kuching who claimed that a one-minute-29-second video of the candidate from his party was purposely edited to confuse the public.

In Kampung Melayu, Lubok Antu, a police report was received over a banner that was deemed to be racially provocative.

In Hulu Rajang, a police report was lodged by a party representative who discovered that their GPS banner had been dismantled by unknown individuals.

“The complainant claimed that the banner was removed from the same area where it was set-up for the second time this week,” said Douglas.

He also said on Nov 14, Sarawak police had approved a total of 278 permits for political parties to carry out their talks and campaigns in the state.