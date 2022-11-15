GE15: Wong doubts BN, GPS can get past ‘magic number of 112’ to form next govt

SIBU (Nov 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has cast his doubt that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can get past the “magic number of 112” on polling day.

Wong, who is standing in Sibu in the 15th general election, said the coalitions would need the support from smaller parties like PSB to achieve a simple majority in order to form a unity government at the federal level.

“In today’s paper, it says that BN and GPS would definitely form the next government. I say it may not be so because the two groups may not be strong enough to pass the magic number of 112.

“And they need smaller parties (who will serve) as kingmakers. Who knows? PSB can become a kingmaker, if we can win three to five (parliamentary) seats,” he said at a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

To have a simple majority to form the next federal government, coalitions which will be working together must deliver at least 112 out of the 222 parliamentary seats.

If PSB emerges a kingmaker after the polls, Wong said they will lay down their conditions, chiefly on restoring the state’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If they (winning coalitions) fulfill our conditions, so be it, we will be part of the federal government. We want to restore all rights enshrined in MA63, and repeal Petroleum Development Act 1974 an Territorial Sea Act 2012.

“If they can fulfill our demand and conditions, then why not, for the sake of Sarawak, for the benefits of the people of Sarawak, we can be part of the Malaysian government, as a kingmaker,” he added.

He said nothing is set in stone yet albeit GPS had stated that it might win between 25 and 28 seats.

He wondered how many parliamentary seats BN could deliver since BN/GPS, if happen to work together, would require at least 112 seats to form a unity government.

“Let’s say GPS can win 28 seats, it would mean that BN would have to deliver 84 seats. But I do not think BN is able to win 84 seats because it is taking on two other coalitions namely PH (Pakatan Harapan) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“BN and GPS would still need other small parties (to form the next government since Abdul Karim and the Premier himself have said that they would not work with PH especially the DAP,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

He said GPS chairman and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said that GPS would have to wait till the election night to decide who to work with in forming the next government.

“This goes to show that GPS has not made up its mind. Looks like it that everyone wants to be in the government,” Wong added.