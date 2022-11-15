GPS aims for clean sweep of all 3 Bidayuh seats in GE15, says Sagah

KUCHING (Nov 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) aims for a clean sweep of all the three Bidayuh majority parliamentary seats in this 15th general election (GE15), said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said this is not only to add to the tally of overall seats won by GPS but also to ensure that the voice of the Bidayuh community is loud and given attention to by the government.

The three Bidayuh-majority seats meant by Sagah are Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo and Serian.

“Let’s go for 100 per cent. There are not many seats for us, three only. But let’s win all. This is also to ensure smooth implementation and continuity of development in our areas and also for planning of more development programes,” he said at the Ngarom Bipajak dinner at a restaurant in Siburan.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and GPS’ Puncak Borneo candidate Datuk Willie Mongin.

Sagah who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said a clean sweep of eight Bidayuh-majority state seats in last year’s state election gave the Bidayuh community a louder voice which did not go unnoticed by the state government.

He said not only the Bidayuh community now have one full minister and three deputy ministers to give greater representation in the state administration, but their call for a specific agency to oversee development in Bidayuh areas has also been answered with the formation of Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

He revealed that the newly established GKCDA will be granted RM1.5 billion from the state government, while former deputy state secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik has been appointed as its first chief executive officer (CEO).

On Willie, Sagah who is Tarat assemblyman said the GPS election machinery in Puncak Borneo is working hard to ensure Willie’s victory.

“Before this, he was in the opposition against us. But now he is with GPS, and we will make sure he as the GPS candidate will win and become the member of parliament for Puncak Borneo,” he added.

Willie won the Puncak Borneo seat under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in 2018 before switching to GPS.

Willie, who also spoke, said it is important for GPS to win by a big majority in the three Bidayuh seats to give them a louder voice particularly in voicing out the needs of the community.

Meanwhile, Dr Jerip called on voters to come out in full force during polling day this Saturday.

The Mambong assemblyman also said the young voters, whose names have been automatically registered following the implementation of Undi18, must be encouraged to exercise their voting rights.

The dinner was organised by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Penrissen branch also saw the attendance of Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos and a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Damien Rejek.