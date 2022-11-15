GPS may win big this GE15, says Nanta

MUKAH (Nov 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has forecast that GPS may win a majority, taking 25 to 28 seats out of the 31 parliamentary seats at the November 19 polls.

Without disclosing any specific seats, he said it was based on the coalition’s early prediction and ability to win the seats.

He said this to the reporters when met after officiating at a community gathering at Balingian multipurpose hall near here today.

Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, said that all seats contested by GPS are considered as ‘white’ areas.

“This includes Mukah, represented by caretaker Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib,” he said.

“We admit that there are some seats that we consider as quite challenging for other GPS component parties to win.

“But we still have a few more days to make things better,” he said and added that GPS would only decide to choose which party it would work with after the conclusion of GE15.

“GPS is always ready to cooperate with any coalition for the sake of the country’s political stability,” he said, while expressing hope for more Sarawak MPs to be appointed as ministers.

“We need a lot of ministers from Sarawak in order to have a strong voice in the parliament,” he asserted.

Also present at the event were Hanifah and Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi.