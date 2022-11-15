GPS’ ‘Sarawak First’ slogan only benefits ruling elites, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) slogan ‘Sarawak First’ has been described by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen as ‘hollow and meaningless’.

He said the slogan only applied to the ‘ruling elites of GPS’ and not the common Sarawakians who are not connected to these people.

The Stampin incumbent, who is seeking a second term this election, cited several issues that had adversely affected Sarawakians in their daily lives but had yet to be resolved by GPS, such as failing to control inflation.

”While the GPS ruling elites happily hold ministerial positions in both state and federal cabinets, they are clueless as to how to manage the country’s economy and as a result, the common Sarawakians suffer under the ever-increasing costs of living,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

He said GPS had also colluded with Umno, Bersatu and PAS to form a federal government that is known for being corrupt, racist and religious bigotry.

“GPS claimed that what happens in Peninsular Malaysia is none of its business, but more than 300,000 common Sarawakians who are compelled to stay there because of jobs, education or other reasons, are constantly suffering under the yoke of such a government,” he said.

He also described Sarawak as a state that has a rich government but poor people.

“The GPS government boasts of having RM30 billion reserve funds but Sarawak remains the third poorest state in the country.

“For a government to keep so much money idle in the bank while many Sarawakians are living in poverty, is a clear sign of a government that is not caring for the common people,” he said.

Chong said under the GPS, Sarawak had also failed to make houses in the state affordable to the average Sarawakian.

“Houses in Sarawak are the most unaffordable to common Sarawakians when compared to other states in Malaysia.

“Though Sarawak has vast lands, many common Sarawakians, especially the youngsters, are unable to purchase a house,” he said.

Other issues he brought up included the state government’s imposition of 5 per cent Sarawak Sales Tax (SST) on all imported tyres in the state, resulting in tyres in Sarawak being the most expensive in the country; the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel at the same price to Sarawakians despite regaining LPG distribution rights and the setting up of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

He said these issues were proof that the ‘Sarawak First’ slogan merely served as tools of GPS to control common Sarawakians.

“While the autonomy and devolution of power may sound good, but without good governance and accountability, such autonomy and devolution of power merely benefit the few ruling elites and their close friends, while the majority of common Sarawakians continue to suffer,” he added.

DAP candidate for Bandar Kuching Dr Kelvin Yii was also present at the press conference.