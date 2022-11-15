Jeffrey Phang: GPS will not betray Sarawak, coalition fighting for state’s future

MIRI (Nov 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Miri Jeffrey Phang Siaw Foong has pledged that the coalition would always have the state’s best interests at heart.

As such, he explained that GPS would wait for election results before negotiating on the formation of the next federal government.

“If you go back to press conference by Premier Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, there never mentioned anything of such; what he said was, ‘Kita menang dulu’ (We win first) and decide later.

“It’s actually just like other countries like the United Kingdom, where political parties after winning the election, they will come together, sit down to talk on who is the best component (party) they can come with,” the Miri City Council (MCC) councillor said in response to speculation that GPS is siding with Barisan Nasional (BN) on the road to Putrajaya.

He stressed that as a local Sarawakian coalition, GPS is fighting for a bright future for Sarawak.

“More importantly, we will not betray Sarawak at the end of the day,” he stressed.

“I believe voters are mature enough; won’t get emotional or be influenced by social media. I believe they will vote wisely.”

On challenges faced during campaigning, Phang said Miri parliamentary constituency has over 143,000 voters.

However, he said feedback from the public was encouraging and meant a lot to him.

He reiterated a big team is crucial in Miri because having GPS representatives at state and federal levels would ensure concerted efforts to achieve the development programme.

Phang is in a three-cornered fight for Miri with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Lawrence Lai and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Chiew Choon Man from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).