Joniston pushing hard to sway young voters

TUARAN (Nov 15): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for Tuaran, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, is making a strong push to sway undecided and young voters in the final three days before polling day.

On the campaign trail on Tuesday, Joniston maintained his stride in countering unfavourable perceptions about GRS and focusing on delivering facts about the accomplishments of the GRS-BN state administration.

He also emphasised to the electorate that GRS, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, has an independent mind that is unaffected by the peninsula’s influence and is laser-focused on fighting for the people.

He based this on the fact that GRS candidates have their ‘watikah’ (candidacy letters) signed by the Chief Minister, just like the candidates of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We are in a position where we can discuss openly, especially when making decisions and demands. The ability to fully express ourselves means that we are moving forward with confidence when making decisions that are in the best interests of the Sabah people.

“This was evident when Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji stood firm in ensuring that all GRS candidates run under the GRS banner since Sabah politics are distinct.

“I am honoured that the Chief Minister, a local leader, has signed my ‘watikah calon’ and I hope that our similarities with Sarawak will bring all elected parliamentarians from both the GRS and GPS closer together in the fight for our rights,” he remarked.

In addition, Joniston noted the positive reception given to GRS candidates in the 15th general election, expressing his hope that it would result in a triumph.

Speaking on his campaign activity, he said that the campaign period had given him the opportunity to interact with Tuaran constituents and hear both their aspirations and woes.

“Tuaran is a beautiful district that holds a significant amount of economic potential, particularly in the areas of agriculture and tourism. I have high hopes that I can make a positive contribution toward achieving economic stability, from which everyone will benefit,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Joniston went for his walkabout campaign at Pekan Kiulu before launching the Kiulu Tourism Information Centre in his capacity as the state Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

He then continued his engagement with grassroots leaders in Tamparuli, as well as meeting the voters at the Rani/Tenghilan and Kauluan district polling centres (PDM).