Julaihi: Kg Metang Terap folks now enjoying Sawas water supply

LUNDU (Nov 15): Some 120 residents of Kampung Metang Terap here now have clean and safe water supply after the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply Project (Sawas) was successfully implemented in Oct, said Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said Sawas will also be implemented in three other villages, namely Kampung Pugu, Kampung Sekambal Melayu and Kampung Selarat, and altogether, the project costs RM4.39 million.

“Residents of the three other villages will also enjoy clean and safe water supply after the Sawas projects there are completed.

“Once the project is completed in all four villages, approximately 1,000 residents will enjoy clean and water supply,” he said during an event to launch the Sawas project for the four villages here today.

Julaihi said the project is expected to be completed and start operations by the first quarter of 2023.

The scope of the Sawas project includes the construction of storage water tanks, filtration systems, high-level tanks involving the installation of water pipelines and communication pipes.

Communities benefitting from Sawas are expected to be responsible for the operation and maintenance but the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department will monitor the Sawas structures periodically.