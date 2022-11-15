Kuching driver extricated from car following single-vehicle accident

KUCHING (Nov 15): A male driver had to be extricated from his damaged car after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal here around 1.16am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the man was found trapped in the driver’s seat when rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

Bomba added that rescue personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station had to use a rescue tool to bring the man to safety.

The man was then handed over to paramedics to be taken to the Sarawak General Hospital.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, the rescuers wrapped up the operation at 1.36am.