Malaysia condemns bomb attack in Istanbul, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The Malaysian government strongly condemns the terrorist acts in targeting innocent civilians in the explosion in Istanbul, Turkiye last Sunday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said Malaysia had always stood firm with Turkiye in efforts to curb any form of threat to national security and public safety.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I express my sorrow and condolences over the incident that has resulted in loss of lives and injuries at Istiklal Street, Taksim, Istanbul on Nov 13.

“May Allah SWT protect and safeguard the Republic of Turkiye and its people from all threats that could affect peace and stability in the country,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the post Ismail Sabri also shared a copy of the letter he sent to the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkiye news agency, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the explosion left six people dead and 81 injured. – Bernama