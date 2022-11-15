Man fined RM1,600 for trespassing into abandoned Kuching car dealership

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,600 in default one month in jail for trespassing into an abandoned automobile dealership at Jalan Sungai Priok.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Rizal Bakri, 25, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass.

According to the charge, Rizal and an accomplice still at large entered the premises around 10am on Nov 13.

A security guard on duty spotted the two men on the roof of the premises.

As both were acting suspiciously, the security guard called the authorities for assistance.

Upon arrival at the scene, police ordered both men to climb down.

However, Rizal’s accomplice managed to escape.

Rizal was later brought to the Padungan police station for processing and an angle grinder found at the scene was confiscated.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Rizal was not represented by counsel.