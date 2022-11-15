Man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for threatening to harm, kill stepmom

KUCHING (Nov 13): A 20-year-old man was fined RM1,500 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation by threatening to harm and kill his 80-year-old stepmother.

Senior Assistant Court Registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy meted out the sentence against the man – only known as Steven – who was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Steven committed the offence his family’s house in RPR Batu Kawa around 10am on Nov 9.

According to the charge, Steven had made the threats against his stepmother after being questioned on the whereabouts of his motorcycle.

Steven who was enraged with the questions, told his stepmother that the motorcycle was in fact stolen.

He proceeded to act aggressively by kicking the house’s door and made the threats.

Fearing for her safety, Steven’s stepmother lodged a police report against him which led to his arrest around 6pm on the same day.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted in the case while Steven was unrepresented by a legal counsel.