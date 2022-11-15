Man jailed 6 yrs for sexually assaulting 14-year-old step-granddaughter

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Sessions Court here today has sentenced a 61-year-old man to six years in jail and one stroke of the cane after he was found guilty for sexual assault on his step-granddaughter in 2019.

Judge Jason Juga also ordered the sentence to start from today (Nov 15) and ordered the accused to undergo counseling during his period of detention in prison and one year of police supervision upon his release.

He added that the decision at the end of the defense case was made after examining the facts of the case, listening and examining to the maximum extent of the arguments from the prosecution and defense.

According to the charge framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, the accused committed the crime on the 14-year-old victim at a house in Matang around 3pm on Dec 11.

On Feb 18 this year, the court has ordered the accused to enter his defence after the prosecutors called upon eight witnesses and managed to prove a prima facie case against him.

The defence also called two witnesses for their statements in the case.

During the proceedings today, the accused’s lawyer, Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi also applied for a stay of execution which was granted, pending an appeal from the High Court.

The accused was also released on a RM5,000 bail with two local sureties that was granted during the start of the case on Dec 18, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted the case.