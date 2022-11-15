MetMalaysia issues flash flood warning for Sarawak, three other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned of possible flooding in Penang, Perak, Kedah and Sarawak if heavy rain and thunderstorms occur within 24 hours starting today.

In a statement issued through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage today, MetMalaysia said heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted in several flood-prone areas in Nibong Tebal, Bukit Mertajam, Butterworth and some sub-districts around Penang.

The same weather conditions are also expected to occur in several areas around Kerian, Larut, Matang dan Selama, and Manjung in Perak, as well as around Kuala Muda, Bandar Baharu and Kulim in Kedah.

In Sarawak, heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted around Limbang, with wind concentration in the west and central Sarawak between November 16 and 18, which has the potential to cause thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind in the afternoon to night. – Bernama