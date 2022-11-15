Minister, ex-comrades mourn tragic passing of former state govt official

KUCHING (Nov 15): Former permanent secretary to then-Ministry of Social Development and Urbanisation Sarawak (KPSU), Affandi Keli, was remembered as a down-to-earth and hardworking person who would always ensure the efficiency of every department or ministry that he was assigned to.

In saying this, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hailed the former government official as ‘a very friendly, committed and joyful man’, and regarded the latter’s passing as a great loss to the Sarawak civil service.

Affandi, 69, was among three people killed in a fire on Sunday evening, which destroyed a house at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng in Kampung Gita here.

The other two victims were his 35-year-old daughter, and his 22-year-old granddaughter.

“When I found out about this tragedy, I was shocked. My deepest condolences to the family,” said Abdul Karim, who was in Asajaya at the time of the incident.

“Affandi and I were in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development back when I was still the assistant minister, and he was the permanent secretary. He was also the deputy general manager of Borneo Development Corporation (BDC) where I was the chairman.

“After that, he was appointed the permanent secretary to KPSU.”

Abdul Karim had also been the planning officer at Land and Survey Department Sarawak, and an acting general manager of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

He retired from KPSU on May 25, 2014.

“I find him a very friendly, committed and joyful person, and we had many fond memories of working together in the BDC and in the ministry.

“It’s a great loss. I’m sure there are many lives that he touched, and developments made in the ministries where he was attached to throughout his years in the civil service.

“I pray for Allah S.W.T.to grant him mercy and blessings. ‘Al-Fatihah’,” said Abdul Karim.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan said he was still in a state of shock.

“He (Affandi) was my good friend. He was known as an articulate and hardworking man, a very good officer, very active in sports; I remember how close we worked together when Sarawak hosted the 18th Sukma (Malaysia Games) in Kuching in 2016.

“I wish to extend my condolences to his family. I hope his family would be strong during this difficult time,” he said.

DBKU public relations officer Imelda Kartika Abdul Karim described her former boss as ‘a very humble man, and would never hesitate to help those in need’.

“He was this humble man hailing from an Iban-Malay family in Simunjan. He was the most compassionate boss we ever have had.

“The really sad part was that he had just lost his wife to cancer this year; now, he and his daughter are gone, and in such a tragic way,” said Imelda.

Former DBKU public relations officer Norhayati Bidin also described her former mentor as ‘the best boss’.

“When it came to work, he was always very serious (but) still a humble person, brilliant.

“He was the type of person who even as a DBKU director, he would hang around with the cleaners and the sweepers – that’s how humble he was.”

Norhayati also said a saying that Affandi used to tell her.

“He used to say: ‘When you work, work hard; when you play, play crazy’. That’s how sporting and understanding he was,” said Norhayati, who was with DBKU for 18 years.