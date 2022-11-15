Muhyiddin says no mandate for PAS sec-gen to broker any deal for PN-BN govt post GE15

MUAR (Nov 15): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he never chose PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to negotiate with Barisan Nasional (BN) on government formation, post the 15th general election.

The former prime minister, who is seeking re-election via his Pagoh, Johor parliamentary seat, said that PN is contesting in the election to form its own government, free from BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“As chairman of Perikatan Nasional, I never gave the mandate to Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, secretary-general of PAS, to negotiate with Barisan Nasional for the purpose of forming a government after GE15.

“I pray that with the permission of Allah swt and the strong support of the people, Perikatan Nasional will win a sufficient number of seats to form the federal government and the government of the states involved in GE15,” Muhyiddin posted on Twitter.

He appeared to be responding to a news report earlier today citing Takiyuddin saying that it will be hard for any single coalition to win a convincing majority to take Putrajaya in GE15.

Berita Harian reported the PAS politician indicating that an alliance government is very likely to form after the Saturday vote.

Takiyuddin reportedly said PN is willing to negotiate with any other political entity apart from PH, and that its “first reference” is the BN.

Muhyiddin leads Bersatu, seen as the anchor party for the PN coalition. The other components are PAS, Gerakan, and Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanahairku and Sabah Progressive Party.

Early voting kicked off at 8am today and mostly involves those in the security forces who will be on duty on polling day this Saturday.