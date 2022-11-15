Penan community in Limbang will continue to be assisted, says Awg Tengah

LIMBANG (Nov 15): The Penan community in Limbang division will continue to be assisted to allow them to improve their lives and enjoy rapid development, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the state government will continue efforts to bridge the development gap between the Penan community and other communities.

This, he added, is despite their settlements in the rural areas posing various challenges which prevented them from enjoying spillover development.

“The state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who is a leader for all races had implemented various development programmes for the Penan community.

“The Penan community is part of our family and it is our responsibility to ensure that their welfare will continue to be protected and not be left behind in the rapid development process,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Limbang division Penan community development workshop at Purnama Hotel here yesterday

Some 60 participants from 11 villages of the Penan community were selected to participate in the programme.

At the event, Awang Tengah who is Natural Resources and Urban Development Second Minister, also handed over land titles under Section 18 of the State Land Code to 23 beneficiaries of the Kedayan community from Kampung Berawan and 65 beneficiaries of the Iban community from Melanjan area.

He also presented compensation cheque amounting to RM2,233,161.75 to 39 beneficiaries for the new road project from Ranggau to Kuala Limbang, involving 22 titled land lots, 10 registered government land lots and one native customary rights (NCR) lot.

Also present were Limbang incumbent Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Limbang District officer Superi Awang Said and Sarawak Land and Survey Department deputy director (management) Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood.