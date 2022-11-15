Police personnel begin early voting for Baram parliamentary seat

MARUDI (Nov 15): A total of 79 police personnel registered under the Baram parliamentary seat began early voting at the Marudi district police headquarters this morning.

From the total, 72 were from the Marudi and Beluru district police headquarters, while the remaining seven were from the Long Lama district police headquarters.

Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib said all personnel would vote today.

“They have been given instructions to come out and vote today before the polling station closes at 2pm,” he said.

On any reports related to election campaigning, Ruslan said no reports had been lodged by any party.

He said police have issued 23 permits to political candidates to allow them to carry out campaigning.

“So far, no one has been found to be carrying out campaigns without permits,” he said.

On manpower, Ruslan said for Baram, sufficient personnel will be deployed to all 195 polling stations across Baram for the polls on Saturday.

“For Marudi alone, we have 104 personnel. We will have additional manpower of 161 personnel from the 12th Battalion of the General Operation Force (GOF) and they will be arriving here tomorrow (Nov 16),” he added.